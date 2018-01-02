Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Is "Officially Six Months" Along: See Her Latest Baby Bump-Hugging Look

Khloé Kardashian may have just confirmed her pregnancy, but she only has three more months before she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcome their first child together.

In an Instagram snap that showed her palming her baby bump in a textured, sheer black dress, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed Tuesday that she’s “officially 6 months. Kardashian rocked her blonde hair in soft waves and paired the bump-hugging number with a black and gray fur coat and black stiletto pumps.

❥ Officially 6 months ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

The Good American mogul also shared a sweet snap of herself giving her basketball player beau a smooch as he palmed her belly in a sleek black suit. “Mom and Dad,” she wrote alongside it.

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Kardashian first announced the news of her pregnancy Dec. 20 with an Instagram photo that revealed her bare baby bump for the first time as she and Thompson cradled it for the snap. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” she captioned the photo. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes!,” she continued. “I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!”

What a sweet way to start the year!