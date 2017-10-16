Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Rocks High-Waist Jeans in San Francisco 

Khloé Kardashian may be pregnant with her first child, but she's still has a ways to go before she taking a style cue from maternity fashion masters, older sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

The 33-year-old reality star stepped out in San Francisco on Saturday while on a trip to the bay area with her Kardashian Krew.

And for the pregnant star, there were no loose-fitting maxidresses or empire waist tops to be found. The Good American co-founder hit the street in a pair of high-waist light-wash jeans, which she tucked into black over-the-knee boots, pairing the bottoms with a matching button-up shirt, a black trench coat, and oversize ombré shades. The reality star wore her blonde strands in a high ponytail and accessorized her look with large diamond studs and a black YSL belt with a gold logo-bearing buckle.

Splash News

Although news of KoKo’s pregnancy broke several weeks ago, Kardashian has yet to personally confirm the reports. Earlier this month, Khloé even clapped back at fans who claimed to spot her baby bump in photos from a recent Good American campaign.

“This is just a peplum shirt,” she wrote in the comments of an Instagram posted on Oct. 5. “It flares out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed. In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin …”

As for Khloé’s latest street style look? We're loving it.