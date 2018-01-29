Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Asks Photographers to Politely Back Off in the Airport

Khloé Kardashian knows that simply being a Kar-Jenner means that she’ll be photographed everywhere she goes, but the pregnant reality star is asking the paparazzi to take a few steps back, at least while she’s expecting. The first-time mom-to-be wrote an impassioned plea on Twitter Sunday, begging photogs to leave her alone at the airport.

“Really wish paparazzi would understand how hard flying is on my body right now. It's the only time I feel incredibly exhausted, swollen and nauseous. Screaming rude things and taking my picture when I already feel like crap I can really do without. At least be [quiet] if you must,” she wrote.

“I know it comes with the territory and I hate when people complain about stuff like that. But while I'm pregnant I would love some boundaries with the paparazzi. I know it won't happen but here's to putting it in the universe.”

The star received major applause on Twitter for her heartfelt request, even replying back to fans. “Thank you love!” she wrote back to one response. “I don't mind paparazzi shots if people are respectful. They try to get the worst shots on purpose. I think the airport gets a little too hectic and scary for me TBH.”

Since publicly announcing her pregnancy in December, Kardashian has been vocal about the changes in her body. “I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute!” she wrote. “I feel like I've always had cellulite but it's way more prominent at the moment.”

Props to Khlo for keeping it real.