Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Takes N.Y.C. in a Curve-Hugging Top and Skinny Jeans

Just a day after news broke that Khloé Kardashian was expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the reality star stepped out, looking fierce as can be while filming in N.Y.C.

The Good American co-founder, one of three members of her famous family currently expecting, put her sartorial skill on display in a pair of purple skinny jeans, a black Fleur du Mal corset top ($230; net-a-porter.com), a shaggy black fur coat, and sleek Christian Louboutin booties (shop a similar style here). Kardashian added a splash of color with an olive-hued purse, an unidentified Starbucks beverage in her right hand.

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

That’s one hot mama-to-be!

Since People confirmed the 33-year-old’s pregnancy last month, she’s continued to lead an active and public life. She seems to be all-in for a skinny jeans-clad pregnancy and considering she runs a denim line, we’d expect nothing less.

Her little sister, Kylie Jenner, however, has made few public appearances since news of her pregnancy went global, and she’s opted for baggy clothes each time she has stepped out.

Neither Kar-Jenner has personally confirmed either pregnancy.