Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's New Maternity Style M.O.? A Hoodie and a Birkin

Khloé Kardashian was back in all black at the airport Tuesday with her baby bump–concealing Hermès Birkin bag in tow.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, landed at LAX and strolled along with a smile in an all-black ensemble of a graphic hooded sweatshirt and shiny leggings that matched her mirrored, oversize shades. She completed her look with a pair of black snow boots and shielded her bump with her olive green Birkin bag.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Kardashian’s airport walk was just the latest time she sported a black-on-black-on-black look paired with her Birkin bag to cover her bump. Just two weeks ago, the mom-to-be was once again at LAX rocking a similar look, as she made her way in black leggings, a black Saint Pablo sweatshirt, and black snow boots.

The fashionista, who has yet to confirm her pregnancy herself, carried her bag in front of her stomach.

We spy a Khloé-maternity trend.