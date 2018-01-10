Khloé Kardashian Redefines Maternity Style in Skintight LBD and Thigh-High Boots

Khloé Kardashian isn’t about to let a California storm rain on her pregnancy style parade.

On Tuesday, the reality star headed to lunch and a pottery class with older sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in a bump-hugging LBD and velvet duster jacket. The pregnant star’s sexy take on maternity wear was emphasized by a pair of over-the-knee boots and smoky eye makeup.

Meanwhile, her two older siblings opted for sportier aesthetics, with the KKW Beauty star tucking a white oversized shirt into a pair of baby blue sweatpants, and, Kourtney in a comfy sweatsuit.

After the trio enjoyed a quick bite at Nicola’s Kitchen, they headed to Bitter Root Pottery to try their luck at molding bowls with varying degrees of success.

In a Snapchat video shared by Khloé, she showcases the sisters’s finished creations. "That's my first time doing pottery. I mean, Kim's is, like, perfect,” she stated, before hilariously quipping, "And then, I don't really know about Kourtney's."

Looks like the perfect way to spend a rainy afternoon!