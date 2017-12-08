Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Has a New Way to Camouflage Her Baby Bump

Khloé Kardashian is all about keeping her baby bump under wraps when she jet-sets from coast to coast, but this time she took things to a whole new level.

Rather than opting for her usual monochromatic, black, maternity airport style, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star camouflaged her bump in literal camouflage print, thanks to her oversize jacket, as she strolled into LAX Friday.

The mom-to-be didn’t stray too far from her usual airport stylings, though. Kardashian completed her look with black leggings, black sneakers, and oversize reflective shades as she made her way.

INSTARimages.com

She kept her platinum blonde locks parted to the side and threw a bag over her shoulder, rather than palming her staple Birkin bag that she has rocked the last couple of times she has hit the airport.

Considering just how much Kardashian has been on the go lately, we may have to dub her the queen of casual-chic maternity airport style—once she directly addresses her pregnancy.

For now, the reality mogul, who is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, is keeping her bump and the details under wraps.