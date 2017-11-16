Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Carries the World's Most Expensive Purse at the Airport

Fresh off her sisters’ respective baby showers, Khloé Kardashian hit up LAX on Wednesday in a perfectly kasual all-black ensemble suited for the skies.

The 33-year-old, whose pregnancy has been all anyone can talk about since late September, donned a black Saint Pablo hoodie, a matching knee-length coat, leggings, and lace-up winter boots for her airport outing.

Kardashian accessorized with dark aviator shades and an olive green Hermès Birkin bag. The reality star seemed to be shielding her baby bump from public view, which she's done several times in the past few months (see below).

Take San Fran...? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Khloé wore her long blonde locks straight, parted and divided equally across both shoulders.

BG022/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

During a recent outing, the Good American founder did the unexpected and put her baby bump on full display in a pair of black spandex biker shorts—we’re still shook, tbh.

She may have hidden the bump this time, but will she soon confirm her pregnancy? We have visual proof, KoKo.