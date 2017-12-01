Pregnant Kate Middleton Covers Her Baby Bump in a Patterned Zara Coat

Meghan Markle isn’t the only (future) royal making waves with her outerwear choice this Friday. While newly engaged Suits star stepped out with fiancé Prince Harry for her first official royal engagement this morning in a navy Mackage coat, her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton was spotted in another chic jacket.

The pregnant royal was seen arriving at London’s St. Pancras station in a checkered Zara gray coat ($169; zara.com). She paired the affordable outerwear with a light gray turtleneck sweater, dark jeans, and black booties. The soon-to-be mother of three pulled her hair back into a ponytail and carried a black leather purse with a brown handle for the unofficial outing.

While this was a relatively laid-back look for the royal, we’ve seen no lack of Kate in high-fashion ensembles during her third pregnancy. From lace evening gowns to Kate Spade frocks, she continues to deliver fashion inspiration, pregnant or not.

Earlier in the week, following Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement news, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for an official duty in London and expressed how she couldn’t be happier for the couple.

"William and I are absolutely thrilled," she gushed. "It's such exciting news. It's a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment."

As for us, we’re hoping this means they'll have some fashionable double dates ahead.