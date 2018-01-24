Pregnant Kate Middleton Wears Baby Blues During a Rainy Day in London

On a warm rainy day in London Wednesday, Kate Middleton was hard at work on official royal duty. The pregnant royal, who is expecting her third child with Prince William later this spring, weathered the storm in the chicest blue maternity ensemble.

Middleton wore a Seraphine cashmere blend maternity coat that's under $300— $299, to be exact—and it's still in stock! She paired the baby blue maternity coat with a $109 floral printed dress. Are these blues possibly a hint about baby No. 3? It's unclear, unfortunately—especially since Middleton has been known to wear plenty of pink during this pregnancy.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While outfits full of blues and pinks are all fun and good, Middleton was out in the rain during her third trimester for a more important reason. She went out to shed light on an issue that impacts mothers around the world—postpartum illnesses.

Inside the Institute's laboratory, The Duchess receives a briefing on its work in perinatal research before meeting with academics leading research in perinatal psychiatry. pic.twitter.com/gdAzrhxPZR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 24, 2018

She stopped by King's College London to the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute to visit the laboratory and learn of its perinatal research.

According to the Kensington Palace twitter account, Middleton is making these visits in order "to learn more about the challenges and issues surrounding maternal mental health."

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at @KingsIoPPN, one of Europe's largest centres for neuroscience excellence, to learn more about the challenges and issues surrounding maternal mental health. pic.twitter.com/wFP4U3Hfan — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 24, 2018

Sounds like a rainy day well spent.