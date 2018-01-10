Pregnant Kate Middleton Bundles Up Her Baby Bump in Chic Navy Peacoat

Hours after quietly ringing in her 36th birthday, a glowing Kate Middleton was back to her royal duties on Wednesday, promoting mental health awareness at a West London school.

Keeping her burgeoning baby bump under wraps in a royal blue Hobbs peacoat over a Seraphine maternity dress, the Duchess of Cambridge began her first official royal engagement of the year with her best sartorial foot forward. Middleton complemented the elegant pieces with a pair of suede Jimmy Choo pumps and her signature glossy waves.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Chris Jackson/Getty

In between meeting with young students at the Reach Academy Feitham and watching the kids paint and sing, the pregnant princess attended a private briefing where she learned about the mental health work at the West London academy in conjunction with her charity Place2Be.

The Duchess joins in with art activities and hears how the school is committed to working with parents, as they believe communication between home and school is vital. pic.twitter.com/mruaApadtp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2018

Bravo, Kate!