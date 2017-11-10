Pregnant Jessie James Decker Has the Steamiest Date Nights with Husband Eric

Pregnancy isn’t slowing Jessie James Decker down, that’s for sure. The country singer and reality star—who’s expecting baby number three with her NFL player husband Eric Decker next spring—has been out and about all week. On Wednesday, she went full-on glam to attend the CMAs in Nashville, putting her baby bump on display in a red-hot, curve-hugging dress. One day later, she took a more casual approach to perform at the unveiling of Lord & Taylor’s holiday window display in New York City. She looked the part for the festive occasion, rocking red leather pants with a black turtleneck and a white coat—plus her pregnancy glow—while treating fans to a mini country concert right on Fifth Avenue.

Before she took the stage, we caught up with Decker to talk all things holidays, pregnancy, and romance (because if you haven’t already noticed, she and her husband are total #relationshipgoals). She revealed that despite her demanding work schedule, she’s happiest when chilling out at home with her kids, 3-year-old daughter Vivianne and 2-year-old son Eric Jr., or “Bubby,” as his family calls him.

VIDEO: The Hottest Looks From the 2017 CMA Awards

“When you are pregnant, you just nest,” Decker told InStyle. “All you want to do is take care of your surroundings and your home, so I’ve been on a crazed kick where I’m just making sure our house is perfection. I just changed all of the rooms around because of our baby boy coming into the world, so I switched Bubby’s baby furniture over to be [the new baby’s] furniture, got Bubby new furniture, and then switched Vivianne’s room because now she’ll really be the only girl. There’s been a lot going on at the house.”

Keep reading for our full chat with Decker, in which she dishes on sexy date nights, staying healthy while pregnant, and her Thanksgiving cravings.

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

RELATED: Abbi Jacobson on Sex Toys, Broad City, and Bleeping Out Donald Trump

You and your husband Eric are super affectionate on your E! show, Eric and Jesse. How does he dote when you’re pregnant?

He massages my back, like, every night. And if the babies wake up or cry in the middle of the night, or if Bubby needs a diaper change, he does it every time so that I can get a good night’s sleep. Because he’s better on little sleep—but if I don’t sleep, I’m a mess.

What are your date nights like these days?

Not much! But that’s OK. Because we’re both working so much, and he’s got football right now, and I’m just kind of taking care of the kids every single day. So when he comes home, he doesn’t really want to go anywhere—and I don’t really blame him. I don’t want to either! So I just make us a great dinner, and then once the kids are asleep, we take a bubble bath together. We take a bubble bath probably three or four times a week and light candles and just talk to each other. Then we get in bed and pop popcorn and watch a movie or something. It works for us.

Mornin sunshine A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

RELATED: Is Jessie James Decker's Baby Bump Best Dressed at the CMAs?

You often share steamy photos of Eric on Instagram with captions like “yum.” When do you find him sexiest?

I love him first thing in the morning, because his face is kind of puffy and his hair is really messy, and he just looks all snuggly and cozy. I like when he looks messy.

What’s your favorite thing about the holiday season?

Everything. I love the cold and the snow. I love when the fireplace is going. And I love pumpkin spice everything! I’m just such a fall-winter girl—and I always have been. I love the feeling of it.

This photo sums up the real me...pink shades, 70s faux fur coat and a chicken biscuit A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Nov 6, 2017 at 11:56am PST

RELATED: Maren Morris Had to Be Sewn Into Her CMAs Dress—See Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Pics

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Is there one dish you're craving right now?

I crave everything. I honestly can’t stop thinking about the turkey I’m about to roast and the mashed potatoes and the sweet potato dish. The whole thing. I love a Thanksgiving meal so much that I used to have my mom make it on my birthday in April. And I do happen to know that Cracker Barrel has a Thanksgiving meal every Thursday [laughs].

Do you have another signature dish Thanksgiving?

Oh, yeah—the sweet potato dish, which I don’t call a casserole, like I know you’re supposed to. The only hard part about it is we just found out Vivianne is allergic to pecans, and I used to cover it in pecans. So now I’ve got to figure out an alternate.

Baby Decker number 3 is a .... A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

What’s your secret for staying fit while you’re pregnant, especially during the holidays?

I’m honestly not doing anything. With Vivianne, I made the mistake where I really didn’t do anything to look after my health, to be honest. I gained 55 lbs., and because I gained so much weight, I got tendonitis and carpel tunnel. It was really hard on my body because at 5’1” I’d never weighed that much in my whole life. So I learned to never do that again and to not overeat. I’ve only gained like 9 lbs. so far this time, and I’m halfway there. For me, I think it’s just about not going crazy. You know, I do need a bowl of cereal every night. I get hungry late night, but instead of having Cap’n Crunch like I used to do, I’m having a bowl of Wheaties with almond milk. There are ways to not overdo it.