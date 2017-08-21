Jessica Alba and Her Husband Go for a Stroll in Matching Denim Looks

Jessica Alba and her hubby Cash Warren went for a stroll in L.A. on Sunday, proving they’re the epitome of couple goals in matching denim looks.

Alba, a sly maternity dresser, disguised her baby bump in a wide-leg cropped denim jumpsuit (shop a similar look here), layering the look with a gray tank and matching cardigan. The Honest co-founder gave her ensemble some characteristic flair with a blush-hued cross-body bag and pink platform sneakers (shop a similar look here), topping the look off with a pair of round sunglasses and oversize gold hoop earrings.

BG008/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Warren, grinning by his wife’s side, stepped out in a black tee, medium-wash jeans, black shades, and a pair of sleek leather sneakers with a Smartwater balanced in his left hand.

VIDEO: Pregnant Jessica Alba Schools Us in the Art of Maternity Dressing

The hits keep coming for the mother of two (soon to be three!) and her ultra-chic maternity style. Check out Alba’s best pregnancy looks here.

Dare we say, the actress has never looked better!