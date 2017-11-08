Pregnant Jessica Alba Shows Off Growing Bump in Chic Pastel Ensemble

Jessica Alba very well may be the most stylish pregnant woman alive—or maybe just the most stylish woman alive, period?

We must commend the expectant mama for always looking incredible, no matter how cold, hot, or pregnant she appears to be. Tuesday was, of course, no exception.

Alba, 36, who recently revealed that she’s having a boy, showed off her prominent baby bump when she stepped out in Los Angeles early this week. The mother of two (soon to be 3!), hit the town in a ribbed white tee, ivory-colored pants, an oatmeal-hued cardigan, a millennial pink coat, and matching Vince platform sneakers ($225; revolve.com), her casual shoe of choice.

The Honey star paired her classic look with three layered necklaces, chic shades, and a black leather handbag.

Stoianov/BACKGRID

Although we’re betting Jessica is probably ready to welcome her baby boy into the Alba-Warren fam, pregnancy really does look good on her.