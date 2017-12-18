Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Wears a Hoodie with No Pants in Snowy N.Y.C.

Who needs pants in the winter? Not Chrissy Teigen.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old model and expectant mom hit the streets of New York in a look that’s a refreshing reminder of her ability to ace maternity style like no other. Teigen turned to an oversize gray hoodie that she styled with a black coat, over-the-knee boots, reflective sunglasses, silver hoops, and a black leather bag.

Gachie/Splash News

Recently, the mom to little Luna with husband John Legend has kept it cool, casual, and sexy in cozy off-the-shoulder sweaters and dresses with a high slit. In November, Teigen shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram with an adorable video of her daughter facilitating the reveal.

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

“What’s in here?” she asked Luna. “Baby,” Luna replied. She’s also been busy posting new ‘grams of Luna and just how much she’s grown up.

First pigtails!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 28, 2017 at 2:39pm PST

👋🏼 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 15, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

Last week, John opened up about people’s adoration of his daughter. “I’m comfortable with it,” he told People. “I think we’re able to edit the way that we’re presented in a way that actually gives us more control than previous eras.”

It doesn’t get any cuter than that.