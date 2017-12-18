Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Wears a Hoodie with No Pants in Snowy N.Y.C.

Who needs pants in the winter? Not Chrissy Teigen.
On Sunday, the 32-year-old model and expectant mom hit the streets of New York in a look that’s a refreshing reminder of her ability to ace maternity style like no other. Teigen turned to an oversize gray hoodie that she styled with a black coat, over-the-knee boots, reflective sunglasses, silver hoops, and a black leather bag.
Recently, the mom to little Luna with husband John Legend has kept it cool, casual, and sexy in cozy off-the-shoulder sweaters and dresses with a high slit. In November, Teigen shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram with an adorable video of her daughter facilitating the reveal.
“What’s in here?” she asked Luna. “Baby,” Luna replied. She’s also been busy posting new ‘grams of Luna and just how much she’s grown up.
Last week, John opened up about people’s adoration of his daughter. “I’m comfortable with it,” he told People. “I think we’re able to edit the way that we’re presented in a way that actually gives us more control than previous eras.”
It doesn’t get any cuter than that.