Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Wows in Shimmery LBD at Lip Sync Battle Live's Michael Jackson Tribute

Hot mama! Chrissy Teigen looked radiant on the red carpet for Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 32-year old, who is currently expecting her second child with husband John Legend, dressed her burgeoning baby bump in a shimmery black wrap dress featuring a deep neckline, a daring thigh-high slit, and sheer long sleeves. Teigen wore her hair slicked back and accessorized with gold tassel earrings, a collection of blingy cocktail rings and a pair of black stiletto sandals. A nude lip and a bright red mani completed the former swimsuit model's camera-ready look.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Teigen hit the red carpet after a surprise dressing room visit from her best frenemy, Sophia the Robot, who famously trolled the social media star on Twitter. "You guys, I'm freaking out! Guess who came to support us at Lip Sync Battle Live?" she said in a video before panning over to the bizarrely human robot. "Oh my gosh!"

Even with Sophia hanging out backstage, Teigen still managed to focus on hosting the star-studded live event, which included performances by Taraji P Henson, Hailee Steinfeld, and Neil Patrick Harris, paid homage to Michael Jackson and helped launched Spike TV's new iteration as Paramount Network.

Looking exactly like the late pop icon, all three actors left it all on the stage with their hilarious and dead-on renditions of “The Way You Make Me Feel” (Steinfeld) “Smooth Criminal” (Harris) and “Beat It” (Henson).

What a night!