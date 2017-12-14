Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Some Serious Leg While Out with John Legend

No one does date night like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The expectant parents stepped out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday evening, looking glam as always in coordinating neutrals.

Teigen, who revealed her second pregnancy just ahead of Thanksgiving, wore a loose knee-length pinstriped dress. Buttons ran up the garment’s side, and the 32-year-old left a few undone, revealing a glimpse of her thigh. The model and social media star paired the dress with a thick black belt around her waist, a matching coat and clutch, and strappy black patent leather Gucci sandals. (Chrissy, it was 20 degrees in N.Y.C. on Wednesday!)

The mother of one (soon to be two!) wore her honey-hued locks down, pinning back a few face-framing strands on either side, her bold bangs left to grace her forehead. She complemented the mod ensemble and ‘do with oversize hoop earrings.

By Chrissy’s side stood Legend, clad in black trousers, velvet sneakers, a paint-speckled dress shirt, and a plush coat

Splash News

When it comes to coordinating, John and Chrissy have no clear equal.