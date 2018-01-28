Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shields Her Baby Bump in Sequined Armor at the Grammys

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen accompanied her husband John Legend to the 2018 Grammys at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday night in what might be her most dramatic maternity look yet.

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

The expectant mom draped her baby bump in a full sequined Yanina Couture gown, complete with sheer detailing around her chest, a metallic belt around her waist, ruched detailing around her hips, and dramatic flared sleeves. Teigen accessorized with strappy stiletto sandals, drop earrings, and a rectangular clutch. The mom-to-be styled her lob in soft waves and completed the look with her signature nude lip.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The couple did a joint interview on the red carpet, speaking to E!’s Ryan Seacrest about expecting baby No. 2, including that unfortunate day that Teigen walked into her own bathroom, just to find out the toilet had been removed.

“I laughed so hard I peed all over myself. I was just like of course this would happen to me,” she joked.

PHOTOS: See All the Celebrity Looks from the 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

Luckily, the expectant mom had her toilet replaced (and upgraded) the next day, and she had a hilarious story to tell for it. While Teigen Tweeted the whole embarrassing ordeal, she told E! that she’s now more careful as to what she shares on social media.

“I used to get in a lot more trouble so now I’m good,” she said. “She’s smart about it,” Legend echoed. “She knows what she’s posting.”