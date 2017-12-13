Chrissy Teigen Can’t Hide Her Baby Bump in This Chic Black Wrap Coat

It’s only been a few weeks since Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced that they were expecting their second child, but the model and Cravings author has already blessed us with plenty of chic maternity looks. Teigen stepped out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday night in a plunging black wrap coat that is giving us major Meghan Markle vibes.

The star, who was out celebrating her mom’s birthday dinner, paired the wool coat with a white and red printed silk dress and leather pointed-toe boots (shop similar here). She pulled her hair into a chic topknot and accessorized with a black long-strap bag and thin hoop earrings.

Legend made a statement in a black and white patterned jean jacket, black sweater, and matching pants, and held onto his wife’s hand as they made their way through N.Y.C.

On Tuesday, Teigen Tweeted that the family had arrived in Manhattan to celebrate her mom’s birthday as well as see Santa and the Rockettes.

In New York to celebrate @pepperthai’s birthday and to see Santa / Rockettes! Christmas tradition week! Hopefully we’re a little happier this year pic.twitter.com/wOsPfzfQxX — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 12, 2017

“Christmas tradition week! Hopefully we’re a little happier this year,” she joked, sharing baby Luna’s hilarious (and very upset) picture with Santa from last year.

Hopefully Luna gets over her fear of St. Nick for this year’s photo.