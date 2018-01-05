Mr. Robot's Portia Doubleday Comes Clean About Her Guilty Pleasure—and Its Weird Quirk

Mr. Robot star Portia Doubleday stopped by InStyle HQ recently to discuss a few of her favorite things, which include Jessica Chastain and Practical Magic (same girl, same).

Fresh off of the USA series’ third season (with a fourth in the works), it appears that the nature of Mr. Robot has seeped into the 29-year-old’s daily life. The last thing she Googled, for instance: hacking. “I guess it’s kind of relevant,” she joked, given that the show revolves around seasoned computer hacker Elliot (played by Rami Malek).

Portia’s guilty pleasure is perhaps a tad less relevant, though certainly relatable. The actress is a sucker for Reese’s mini cups, but like the acclaimed drama in which she stars, there’s an unexpected twist: She only eats the edges! "I leave the center part,” she explained. “I guess it’s kind of weird now that I think about it …"

While she works closely with America’s man crush (Malek), her woman crush isn’t a co-star, it’s Golden Globe and two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain.

“I think she’s brilliant and I love hearing what she has to say, especially with everything that’s going on right now. I think that she’s incredibly inspiring.”

For more from Portia, watch the video above.