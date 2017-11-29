The Most Popular 2017 Baby Names Are All About Pop Culture

While celebrities have long-influenced the baby name game (hi, Apple and Shiloh), this year’s results really surprised us.

Nameberry.com, a website dedicated to everything name-related for newborns, released its list of most popular baby names of 2017 and the results may surprise you. The list ranked the names based on the site’s search frequency—and not the names that have actually been bestowed to children—which is thought to better predict trends to come. If this theory proves true, the next generation is going to have a lot of cultural catch-up on their agenda. (See the full list of 200 names here.)

Among the usual suspects (Olivia, Charlotte, Rose, Ava) the list of top 20 popular girls names is rounded out by some unexpected newcomers, including Rumi (No. 11) and Arabella (No. 19)—perhaps best known as Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s newborn daughter and Ivanka Trump’s eldest child, respectively.

Wading further down the list, you’ll find Khaleesi (of Game of Thrones fame) at No. 31 (previously No. 765). Thankfully, this trend has its limits and Littlefinger has yet to approach the top 100 …

On the boys’ side there are even more surprises. Atticus stands at No. 1 alongside newcomer Milo at No. 6 (perhaps a reflection of the fanaticism surrounding This Is Us and lead Milo Ventimiglia). Further down the list is Bodhi (No. 23), which rose from No. 363, and could be a nod to Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder’s baby daughter, Bodhi Soleil, who was born in August or Megan Fox's 3-year-old son, Bodhi Ransom.

VIDEO: Did Kris Jenner Just Low-Key Confirm Khloe and Kylie's Pregnancies?

What’s next? A ream of Gals, Elevens, and maybe even a Reputation or two? We’ll be waiting.