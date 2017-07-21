Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton's Pop Culture Moments Are Heading to a Museum

Arguably, some of the greatest celebrity pop culture moments occurred between the years 2000 and 2009. Back then, Paris Hilton wore all the mini skirts ever, Lindsay Lohan was tired of "Rumors" starting, and Jessica Simpson was busy discovering the differences between chicken and fish.

Thankfully, one of your favorite Instagram accounts, Pop Culture Died in 2009, has memorialized the best headlines during that era. And now, its creators have teamed up with a museum to bring you all of this under one roof. Beginning July 29 through Aug. 11 you’ll get to relive some of the best (and at times a little cringe-worthy) celebrity moments of the early 2000s at Popculturediedin2009: The Exhibition (Nicole Richie’s BBQ).

Housed inside Brooklyn’s THNK1994 Museum (aka the Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan 1994 Museum), the concept is based around Nicole Richie’s infamous 2007 Memorial Day barbecue, in which she asked guests to show up and celebrate the country “by drinking massive amounts of beer.” Epic.

As the Facebook invitation and e-vite reads, this is bound to be a good time. “We feel like it’s time to celebrate the icons of the aughts we all know and love as the rock stars they are. Sure not all of them ‘played music’ but their music was the sound of a face plant while exiting a Range Rover, a catchphrase created organically on a reality show, the beeping of a court enforced alcohol monitoring bracelet, the mixing of antibiotics with things you shouldn’t mix antibiotics with,” it reads.

In addition to images and memories honoring Tyra Banks, Mischa Barton, and Janet Jackson, you’ll also see art by Laura Collins, Randy G, Lila Freeman, and more.

Visit the official Facebook invitation for more information—and catch Popculturediedin2009: The Exhibition (Nicole Richie’s BBQ) July 29 through August 11 at the THNK 1994 Museum in Brooklyn.