Is Meghan Markle's Nose Now the Most Popular Plastic Surgery Request?

Meghan Markle’s influence is no joke. The white coat she wore to announce her engagement to Prince Harry crashed an entire website, and the Internet is freaking out over the polish she paired with the sparkly diamond on her left ring finger. But nothing tops this—her face is now apparently influencing plastic surgery requests.

Among other plastic surgery experts, New York rhinoplasty expert and board-certified specialist Dr. David Cangello says he’s seen an increase in patients requesting her nose in rhinoplasty surgeries.

"As Meghan has become even more visible to the public, people have seen physical characteristics of hers that they like and they want to emulate them," he told InStyle, saying her nose has been requested several times since her engagement. "All in all—it is not highly common for my patients to ask to have someone else’s features."

Rhinoplasty, or "nose job" as it's informally called, is a surgical treatment that can change the proportions of your nose, the profile, as well as your nasal tip and your nostrils. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, it can also be used to correct impaired breathing due to structural defects.

But here’s the important catch—there’s a reason we don’t all have the same nose. In a press release, Dr. Cangello says that Markle’s nose might not be realistic for the surgeon to achieve, and the wrong shape nose for your face could also cause breathing issues. It might not also be the most flattering for your face shape or features.

Dr. Cangello also adds that it's important to see a doctor with outstanding credentials and who is highly experienced in this particular procedure.

Apart from the plastic surgery surge, we don't think this will be nearly the last Markle-inspired beauty trend.