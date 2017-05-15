The Pitch Perfect Ladies Cannot Stop Instagramming Their Mexican Vacay

The Barden Bellas are having the most aca-mazing time in Mexico. The ladies, who just finished filming Pitch Perfect 3, still hadn't had enough of each other, so they planned a group vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
"Soooo we decided we love each other so much, we had to go on a holiday x #bellas4life," Rebel Wilson captioned a group pic of her and her cast mates sharing a pair of oversize frozen drinks. Wilson, Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jackle, and Shelley Regner, all made the trip, and according to Instagram, they're having the best time. Not that we're surprised.
From group photos on the beach at sunset to shenanigans in the pool, scroll down for the Bellas' most envy-inducing 'grams.
Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters Dec. 22, 2017.