Pippa Middleton Wore a See-Through Lace Dress to Wimbledon 

Neil Mockford/GC Images
by: Alexandra Whittaker
July 5, 2017 @ 9:30 AM

Pippa Middleton may be known for her classic fashion taste, but this week at Wimbledon, she took a serious style risk.

The star wore a blush lace cutout Self-Portrait dress that left little to the imagination. To make the dress day appropriate, Middleton had to don an underskirt and sheer top panel to cover up.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

This isn't Middleton's first fashion risk, though. Just like her sister, Kate Middleton, Pippa does not shy away from a daring ensemble every once in awhile, whether it's at Wimbledon or her wedding.

Middleton attended the tennis match with her younger brother, James, but there was no sign of her new husband, James Matthews, whom she married in May.

With a fearless outfit like this, we hope to see more style wins from Middleton soon.

