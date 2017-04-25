Pippa Middleton's Wedding Ceremony Is Technically Open to Crashers

X
Shop This Post
April 25, 2017 @ 12:45 PM
by: Isabel Jones

Barring a surprise engagement and slapdash wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Pippa Middleton’s May 20 nuptials are sure to be the English society event of the year.

That being said, snagging an invite is no simple task. Holding fast to Pippa’s traditional “no ring, no bring” rule, not even Markle can attend the official ceremony (she’s not about to miss that after-party, though).

But, likely to Pippa’s dismay, there might be a slight hiccup in the protocol. According to The Telegraph, a recently published guidance from the Church of England, titled “Celebrity Marriages in Anglican Cathedrals and Churches,” states that “a marriage is a public ceremony which at the least all parishioners are entitled to attend”—aka local crashers are welcome, as long as there’s room.

The ceremony will take place at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, so technically any Englefield church-goer can wish Middleton well on her big day—however, we have a sneaking suspicion that extra seats may be hard to come by.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Will Attend Pippa Middleton’s Wedding as Prince Harry’s Date—but There’s a Catch

But hey, we think we just came up with the plot for Wedding Crashers 2!

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top