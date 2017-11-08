Pippa Middleton’s Cozy Cardigan Is What Winter Dreams Are Made of

Pippa Middleton has found the plush cardigan of your cold-weather dreams. The star was spotted biking around London on Wednesday in an oversize fuzzy gray sweater with red and white piping that’s giving off serious holiday vibes.

The newlywed paired her cozy jumper with a blue button-up shirt, black skinny jeans, and Stuart Weitzman buckled boots (shop a similar pair here). Middleton pulled her hair back in an updo for the brisk bike ride and accessorized with round sunglasses and a burgundy backpack in the basket of her bike. See more celebrities riding bikes in our gallery.

Middleton has been keeping a low profile since her star-studded wedding to James Matthews in May, but like her sister Kate Middleton, she’s starting to make a reappearance. The Duchess of Cambridge has rarely been seen in public since her September announcement that she’s expecting her third child and battling extreme morning sickness, but she’s been seen out in public twice in the last two days.

We’ve missed seeing these sisters (and their killer fashion choices) out and about these last few months.

Keep it coming, ladies!