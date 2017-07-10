Pippa Middleton Has That Newlywed Glow in an Off-the-Shoulder Dress at Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton’s big sister Kate is the one who was named Patron of Wimbledon, but the newlywed certainly has been getting in plenty of time at the tournament. Pippa was spotted at the All England Club again on Monday, where she took in the men’s Round-of-16 matches as always in impeccable style.

The 33-year-old, who wed James Matthews on May 20, chose a mint green off-the-shoulder Tephi dress ($496; tephi.co.uk) that hit right at her knee and hugged her figure. The on-trend dress featured thin spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline and kept her cool in the summer heat (shop a similar style here). She paired the dress with a manageable pair of block-heel sandals with white leather straps (shop a similar pair here), as well as a matching leather clutch and oversize brown sunglasses.

Like her sister Kate’s Wimbledon debut this year, it seems that Pippa might also be sporting a new haircut, showing off shorter layers that hit just below her chin. She styled her hair in a sleek blowout, letting her angles frame her face.

This is the second time Pippa was spotted at the tennis tournament during the 2017 championships, as she was seen on Wednesday in a sheer lace dress.

