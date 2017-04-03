Kate Middleton Snuck Away to Attend Pippa's Hen Party in France

In mid-March, Prince William took a ski trip with a group of his male friends, seemingly leaving Kate Middleton home with their two children. As it turns out, that assumption was false—Kate and William both hit the slopes that weekend (they even shared a private jet!).

The Duchess of Cambridge was having just as much (if not more) fun as her royal-born hubby the weekend in question. While William partied in Switzerland, Kate attended her sister Pippa’s hen party (aka bachelorette bash) in the French Alps.

People reports that the Middleton sisters and the rest of the bachelorette party spent their days skiing and their evenings relaxing in a catered chalet in Meribel, France. According to The Sun, Pippa’s guests enjoyed quite the barrage of luxury gifts, including Uggs, Swatch watches, leather notebooks, and personalized fragrances. Sounds amazing—guess our invite got lost in the mail, Pippa …

Pippa Middleton is reportedly set to wed financier James Matthews at a private ceremony in Englefield on May 20.

Scroll through for all the goodies we imagine filled the bride-to-be’s bachelorette goodie bag!