Watch a Livestream of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's Wedding

Didn't score an invite to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's nuptials? Never fear, we've got you covered.

The royal-in-law is set to wed her financier fiancé at St. Mark’s Church in the village of Englefield this morning, and you can livestream the event—which is expected to begin at 6:30 a.m. EST—right here.

Just who can we expect to see at their highly-anticipated union? Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their adorable little ones Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to start. Other attendees include Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle, the groom's brother Spencer Matthews, and the rest of the Middleton and Matthews clans. And you can bet that everyone in attendance will be dressed to the nines—rumor has it that guests have been informed that they must change ensembles between the ceremony and reception, which will take place at the Middleton's family home nearby.

But the biggest question of the day still remains—What what will the bride wear? We can't wait to find out.

Watch a livestream from the wedding above.