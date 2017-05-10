Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Are the Ultimate Lovebirds

Talk about the look of the love! With less than two weeks left until the big day, Pippa Middleton and fiancé James Matthews were spotted over the weekend with nothing but big heart eyes for one another.

BACKGRID

The almost-betrothed couple attended church service in London with friends. Middleton was the picture of spring elegance in a pink and cream Hoss Intropia jacquard coat over a nude dress, accessorizing with the same shade pumps and a pink clutch. As for Matthews, he looked his Sunday best in a tailored navy suit, light blue tie, and black captoe oxfords.

BACKGRID

Just last week, we saw the bride-to-be show off her toned arms in a "something blue" floral frock at the 2017 ParaSnowBall in London.

The countdown is on and we can’t wait to see how this photogenic couple looks on their wedding day, May 20!