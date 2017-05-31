Pippa Middleton Climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Her Honeymoon

Pippa Middleton is continuing to have the sportiest honeymoon.

After island hopping in French Polynesia (and showing off her paddleboarding skills while in a bikini) alongside husband James Matthews, she landed in Sydney this week. And while in Australia, the newlyweds celebrated their nuptials by literally climbing a bridge.

The two were spotted on Wednesday night decked out in full safety gear while climbing to the top of the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge. Reaching the top of the bridge reportedly takes about 3.5 hours (and it's 440 feet above sea level), but risk-takers are rewarded by a stunning panoramic view of the harbor. The bridge is currently decked out in lights for Vivid Sydney’s light festival, making the climb an even more picturesque experience.

Earlier on Wednesday, the two boarded a water taxi on Sydney Harbour before chartering a seaplane to go to lunch at Sydney’s exclusive waterside restaurant, Cottage Point Inn.

It seems like Middleton has truly found someone as sporty and adventurous as she is to spend her life with. Congrats to the duo!