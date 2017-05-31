Pippa Middleton Shows Off Her Incredible Body in a Blue String Bikini on Her Honeymoon

Pippa Middleton looked truly incredible on her wedding day after putting in hours upon hours of hard work at the gym, and now we’re getting to see the fruit of all that labor. The newlywed was spotted on her honeymoon with husband James Matthews, showing off her killer bod in a blue string bikini.

Backgrid

The two were seen in Tetiaroa, an elite group of islands in French Polynesia, paddle-boarding in the clear blue water. Middleton showed off her toned figure in a blue string bikini, covering up in nothing but a pair of sunglasses. Her hubby paddled beside her in coordinating blue swim trunks.

The newlyweds, who reportedly stayed at the exclusive $3,000 per night resort The Brando, also enjoyed strolls on the beach and cuddled up in the waves.

Middleton and Matthews jetted off to the island after their May 20 nuptials, and enjoyed a few luxurious days in the sun. Next up, the two flew to Sydney, Australia, where they were spotted climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Sounds like an adventurous honeymoon for one athletic couple.