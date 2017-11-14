Pinterest's Newest Feature Makes Online and IRL Shopping SO Much Easier

Pinterest addicts, get excited. The site for inspiration-worthy everything is rolling out a brand new feature to make your online shopping experience even easier.

Meet "Lens Your Look," a new feature where you can snap a photo of a clothing item—like a jacket, a pair of jeans, or a cozy sweater—and add it to your search to see other styles that would look great with it. It's all the fashion inspiration you'll ever need with just a point of your camera.

Courtesy Pinterest

Plus, with Pinterest's new extended partnership with Shop Style, there will be over 5 million new shoppable products added across 25,000 brands to Pinterest's Shop the Look feature.

Courtesy Pinterest

Another feature that's been added to Pinterest's platform introduces a new way to shop offline ... sort of. When you head out to a brick and mortar store, go grocery shopping, or even read your favorite fashion magazine, you'll start to see Pincodes that look like this:

Courtesy Pinterest

Scan the Pincode to see curated ideas on Pinterest inspired by what you’re looking at in the real world. When you come across a Pincode, open the Pinterest app on your iPhone or Android phone, tap your Pinterest camera (up next to the search bar), and point your phone at the Pincode to instantly access Pins, boards and other ideas on Pinterest, no photo necessary!

Courtesy Pinterest

It's not just fashion inspiration that this feature can provide: Pinterest has even teamed up with Kraft to give you recipe ideas based on whatever product you point your camera at.

While you're out shopping this holiday season, keep your eyes peeled for these Pincodes and the Pinspiration will follow!