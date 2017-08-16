Pink Makes a Strong Political Statement in New Music Video for "What About Us"

Pink isn't afraid to make a political statement, and her new music video for "What About Us," the first single off her upcoming album, proves it.

When she first teased the track on Instagram, she wrote "It's the start of us waking up," with a fist emoji, and from the lyrics it's clear that she's definitely taking a strong stance on the current political climate. "We are problems that want to be solved/ We are children that need to be loved/ We were willin', we came when you called/ But man, you fooled us, enough is enough/ What about us?/ What about all the times you said you had the answers?" Pink sings on the track.

This angst is echoed in her video, which begins with a voiceover of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at the Republican National Convention giving the keynote speech ahead of then-candidate Donald Trump’s appearance. His audio cross fades as a man says, "We are going to reject hate! We are going to reject racism!" From there it shows a diverse group of people looking morose in a parking lot surrounded by cop cars.

Watch the video above to see the charged music video, and let the countdown for her new album, Beautiful Trauma, begin.