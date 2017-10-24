Pink's 10-Month-Old Son Is Well on His Way to Skateboarding Superstardom

It appears that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Pink's infant son, Jameson Moon, and his racer dad Carey Hart.

On Monday, the former motorcycle daredevil shared a video of the 10-month-old's "skate session" where the adorable tot can be seen enjoying a bonding day with Dad.

In the clip, little Jameson shows off his impressive skateboarding moves, i.e. sits on a board while inducing major baby fever in all witnesses. The too-cute infant—who's clad in a navy blue bonnet, gray sweatpants, and a white printed T-shirt exposing just a hint of his chubby belly—sports an unimpressed expression as he gets gently rolled towards the camera by a friend of Hart's who chimes in, "Go to your daddy." Cue hearts melting.

At the end, the father of two (he's also dad to 6-year-old Willow) can be heard praising his son, whom he and Pink welcomed in December. Hart calls out "Jameson! Good job, buddy."

"Jameson getting in a skate session today," the ex-motocross racer captioned the video. Watch it here:

They grow up so fast!