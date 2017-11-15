Pink Does Carpool Karaoke Upside Down, Becomes a Singing Superhero

Pink may have just given us the most exciting Carpool Karaoke episode yet.

She and James Corden couldn't stop laughing, and, of course, singing as they rode around together through the streets of Los Angeles. The duo kicked off their sing-along with Pink's new hit song "What About Us," which slowly led into a dance moment that caused Corden to pull over to perform. Though he didn't quite nail the moves, Pink lauded his dedication. "That's not it, but that was amazing," she joked.

The most exciting part came towards the end of the ride, when Pink revealed that she sometimes sounds better when singing upside down. "It has to be a scientific thing," she confessed. So, naturally, Corden wanted to give it the old college try. After plenty of expletives, Pink totally proved her point by belting out the chorus of "Just Like A Pill" flawlessly while dangling from a swinging contraption on the street. Corden...not so much.

You've simply got to watch it. But warning: your stomach will hurt after this one.