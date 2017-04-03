Pink Is Feeling Herself in Body Positive Post-Baby Fitness Journey

It's been a little more than three months since she gave birth to her second child—a boy named Jameson Moon—and Pink's outlook on her post-baby bod is as healthy as ever.

The "Just Like Fire" singer has made it clear that she's in "no rush" to get back to her pre-baby physique. And on Sunday, just one month into her weight-loss journey, the 37-year-old shared yet another refreshingly honest update. The mother-of-two made it clear that she cares more about feeling strong than the number on the scale.

"Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese," she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself posing in a gym mirror. "I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese. The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals"

Get it girl, you're looking great!