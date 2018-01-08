Pink Just Scored a Monumental Gig at This Year's Super Bowl

Olivia Bahou
Jan 08, 2018 @ 10:45 am

As if we weren’t excited enough for Justin Timberlake’s halftime show at this year’s Super Bowl, the NFL just gave us another reason to tune in (you know, aside from sports). Pink will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LII, the NFL announced Monday.

The 38-year-old singer follows in the path of stars like Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys, who have all opened up the year’s biggest football game in recent years. Paired with halftime performer Timberlake, who recently announced a new album and tour, it’s bound to be an incredible show.

Pink hinted at the news just days prior, explaining why she was “really looking forward to 2018.”

“I’m really excited about the Grammy’s Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret,” she wrote on Twitter.

We’re glad that Pink can finally share her incredible news. Mark your calendars for Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, airing live from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

