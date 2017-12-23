Pink Had the Most Hilarious "Mom Fail" with Her Elf on the Shelf

The holidays are a stressful time for everyone, but if you're dealing with Elf on the Shelf they can be even more so. While some parents are pros at remembering to move the little elf, others, like Pink, are bit more forgetful.

In fact, Pink has forgotten to move her elf named Chippy for three days in a row, and her six-year-old daughter Willow has noticed—and brought it up to Santa. She wrote to the big man in the North Pole wondering why her elf isn't moving, and her mom took a photo of the adorable not to share her "mom fail."

In the caption, Pink decoded her daughter's note and added her own hilarious response. "Translation: MOM FAIL 'santa, I am worried about Chippy, he has been in the same spot for 3 days. I don’t know why.' #elfonthesamedamnshelf"

Don't worry, Pink. We highly doubt you're the first mom or dad to forget to move the elf, but without the fail, we'd never have seen this hilarious note.