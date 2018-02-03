Pink Battles the Flu Ahead of Her Super Bowl Performance

Camryn Rabideau
Feb 03, 2018 @ 1:00 pm

She's waited her whole life for this opportunity, so naturally, Pink got the flu right before the Super Bowl. Murphy's Law much?

The 38-year-old singer is supposed sing “The Star Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LII on Sunday, but she took to Instagram this morning to announce she has the flu thanks to her kids.

"Trying to practice the flu away," she wrote in the lengthy caption. "I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!"

The "What About Us" singer went on to say that her dream is "slowly becoming a nightmare," but she's determined to perform if she has her voice.

"I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win."

Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

It seems as though she's doing OK so far, as the songstress performed a pre-Super Bowl concert in Minnesota last night, and she killed it!

Fingers crossed that she's well enough to perform at the big game!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!