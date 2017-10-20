Pink Admits She Once Got Into a Physical Fight with Christina Aguilera

At first glance, Pink and Christina Aguilera seem to have a lot in common: They're both talented singers, they collaborated on the song "Lady Marmalade" together, and they even look a bit alike. But that didn't necessarily translate to friendship immediately.

“We were super young and super new at the whole thing. I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha. And I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We’re just very different,” Pink told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “Women have to learn how to support each other. It’s not taught to us on the playground.”

While it might just sound like a difference in attitudes at first, Pink clarified that things at one point escalated to a physical altercation. Cohen asked Pink if she had ever tried to get physical with Aguilera, and her response was pretty eyebrow-raising.

“Actually, she swung on me in a club, which was hilarious. I was like, ‘What’s happening right now. What’s happening?’” she said.

Fans will be relieved to hear, though, that conflict is in the past where it belongs.

“We’re fine. Look, she’s so talented and deep down, I’ve had bad days too, she’s a really sweet person," Pink said. "We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. We made up on The Voice. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years and we became moms. We grew up and we hugged it out. It’s that simple and I feel so good about that. And also, we did a song together."

The two are on such good terms that they might even collaborate soon. A caller asked Pink if she'd work with Aguilera on a song, and her answer is pretty promising.

"We may or may not have already collaborated. So, I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I just did," she said.

Count us excited!