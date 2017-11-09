Pink and Her Daughter Willow Look Like Princesses at the CMAs 

Pink and her daughter Willow Sage had quite the princess moment at the Country Music Awards in Nashville. The singer brought her six year old as her date to the event, and they were by far the most adorable couple who hit the red carpet.

For their girls' night out, Pink wore a dramatic white tiered taffeta gown. The gorgeous floor-length number featured a black belt that cinched her waist and voluminous sleeves. She accessorized with bangles and silver hoop earrings, styling her platinum blonde hair in a voluminous pompadour.

John Shearer/WireImage

RELATED: See All the Stars on the 2017 CMA Awards Red Carpet

Meanwhile, her daughter stole hearts everywhere in a high-low long-sleeve navy dress. The cute number featured sheer sleeves, sparkles, and a fancy belt, but the best part of her ensemble? The tiara she wore with it! Her look could be right out of a fairytale. It's too cute.

John Shearer/WireImage

Pink took to Instagram to share a photo of Willow. "My date my love," she wrote alongside a photo of her posing solo on the carpet.

My date my love A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:29pm PST