Pink and Her Six-Year-Old Daughter Wear Matching White Roses to the Grammys

Pink, nominated at the 2018 Grammys for Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song “What About Us,” arrived on the star-studded red carpet looking ready to get this party started (on a Sunday night).

The 38-year-old mother of two rolled up to music’s biggest night in a feathery pink, purple, blue, and black rainbow column gown, a wide black waist belt cinching the garment.

Pink brought along her biggest little fan, her six-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, who wore a silver-gray dress with a tulle skirt and matching tights and sneakers. Both the superstar and her mini-me stood in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement by wearing white roses pinned to their gowns.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

The three-time Grammy winner is set to perform at this evening’s ceremony, and knowing the pop-rock icon’s awards show track record, we’re sure she’s about to bring it.