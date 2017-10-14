Pink Admits She and Her Husband Sometimes Go a Year Without Sex

Rob Kim/Getty

Sometimes it might seem like celebs live picture-perfect family lives, but we all know that's not the truth. The latest star to get candid about the struggles of marriage is Pink, who's been wedded to former motocross racer Carey Hart for more than a decade.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the "What About Us" singer opened up about the tough times she and her husband have worked through, including some pretty serious dry spells.

"There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant…he's like a rock. He's a good man. He's a good dad. He's just the kind of dad I thought he'd be and then some," Pink explained.

However, that's not always the case: "And then I'll look at him and go: I've never liked you. There's nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don't like any of the shit you like. I don't ever wanna see you again."

And yes, the famous couple even has dry spells.

"Then you'll go through times when you haven't had sex in a year," Pink said. "Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me? Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it's good again."

Thank you, Pink, for always keeping it real.