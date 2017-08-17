Pink Shows Off a Breast-Pumping Selfie (and Her Rock-Hard Abs)

Pink is an inspiration to moms everywhere, and not just because of her self-loving lyrics. On Wednesday, the singer, who welcomed son Jameson Moon Hart back in December 2016, shared a 'gram of herself using a breast pump in the bathroom—while touring around Europe, no less.

In the selfie, the breastfeeding mama took a “mom break” to “pump up the jams” and make sure her little guy had enough to eat. And while her posting of the picture is impressive enough, we can’t help but be awe-struck by her rock-hard abs. Two kids later and Pink’s abs look no different than when she first stepped on the music scene.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX3d2kBF0g0/ And now this #pumpupthejams #mombreak A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

The “So What” singer is currently promoting her new album, Beautiful Trauma, in Europe, and her little man has been by her side throughout her travels.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX2cZs8leii/?taken-by=pink Mamas multitasking 📷@hartluck A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:05am PDT

In case you needed more reason to love Pink, she also put the rumors about her alleged feud with Christina Aguilera to rest on Wednesday. “I [heart] Xtina, we’ve made amends,” she wrote on Twitter.

Next up for the multitasking mom are the MTV VMAs, where she’ll receive the Video Vanguard Award, which is MTV’s equivalent of a lifetime achievement honor.

Congrats to this hardworking mama!