Pharrell Shared the Most Adorable Photo of His Triplets' New Kicks

Nicolas Kovarik/IP3/Getty
April 25, 2017 @ 7:30 PM
BY: Brandi Fowler

Like father, like triplets.

Pharrell Williams has made it no secret he has a thing for fashion (he's the face of Chanel's new Gabrielle bag, natch), so it's no surprise the stylish dad of four isn't putting his little ones in just any pair of shoes.

Although the music superstar keeps his family life—and photos of his children private—he couldn't help but share a sweet snap of three tiny pairs of kicks for the newest additions to his family with wife Helen Lasichanh.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTRlRFhlhio/

Thank you Thank you Thank you! @adidasoriginals

A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on

"Thank you Thank you Thank you! @adidasoriginals," Pharrell captioned the photo, which showed the pairs of neon yellow Adidas booties emblazoned with the phrase "Human Race" lined up together.

WATCH: Pharrell Williams Gets Intimate

The "Happy" crooner and Lasichanh—who are also parents to 8-year-old son Rocket—welcomed their triplets in January. They have yet to share any official photos of the tiny tots, but, we have a feeling Williams will be matching their babies' sneaker swag.

The bright yellow Adidas hoodie he wore to Coachella is one clear indication of that.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS_5tAYFej4/?taken-by=pharrell

Orchestra in the desert @hanszimmer #Coachella

A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on

