Pharrell Just Dyed His Hair Pumpkin Spice Orange

Fact: Just like the sun will always rise in the east and sets in the west, Pharrell will always be the star doing the most when it comes to his bold style choices.

Case in point? The neon pumpkin spice tone he debuted at Complex Con this week. The internet freaked out accordingly, and honestly, we're here for the look. We love how nothing is ever off-limits for the musician. Just watch—soon enough, all the cute boys will be dyeing their hair in shades pulled straight from a Crayola box.

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

RELATED: See the Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2017

This is far from the first time Pharrell changed his hair color. Back in 2012, he dyed his hair green ahead of Paris Fashion Week, and showed off a pale blonde hue at the Grammy Awards last year. In anticipation of going orange, the star was seen at BBC Radio 1 with a platinum buzz cut just last week.

VIDEO: Pharrell Williams Advocates For Women’s Rights & Accessible Education During NYU Commencement Ceremony Speech

Factor in his penchant for risky style choices (we will never forget his expansive hat collection), and a move like orange hair is hardly a surprise. If anyone can pull off the look, it's Pharrell, and if he's happy with it, then so are we.