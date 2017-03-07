Pharrell Just Got a Major French Arts Award

What can't Pharrell Williams do? The style and music icon can wear high fashion with ease, sets trends every time he steps on the red carpet, and makes Grammy Award–winning music too. Did we also mention that he's a father?

Williams once again traveled to Paris during fashion week, but this time he had a separate, pretty momentous purpose for being in the City of Light. On Monday he was presented with France's Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (aka Order of Arts and Letters) honor in Paris for his contribution to the arts.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis

Audrey Azoulay, France's minister of culture, presented the green and white medal (pictured above) to the 43-year-old, who welcomed triplets with his wife earlier this year.

Williams noted that "France is the center of art," at the ceremony and expressed that he was "grateful" for the honor, according to the Associated Press. Then on Tuesday, Pharrell took to the Chanel fall 2017 show and posed alongside Karl Lagerfeld.

Williams is in great company as Michael Keaton and Sharon Stone have received France's prestigious Order of Arts and Letters honor in the past. With new music possibly in the works from his uber-popular group N.E.R.D., we can already guess that this might be the star's biggest year yet.