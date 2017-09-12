Selena Gomez Might Be Writing a Movie with "Fetish" Director Petra Collins

Selena Gomez may have a huge new project in the works. According to WWD, Petra Collins, who directed the singer's latest music video, "Fetish," revealed that the two are currently in talks to write a movie together.

"She and I found out we have such similar taste,” Collins told WWD about their time working together for the music video. "We both have this obsession with horror and we made something so crazy. Now we’re trying to figure out writing a movie together. So we’ll see."

While nothing is set in stone, it's clear that the two have a great working relationship, and their long hours while shooting the "Fetish" music video prove it. "I remember at the end of the day, we wanted to shoot more,” she reminisced. “We shot for, like, 14 hours and at the end of it, I was like, ‘I could do this for so long.’ She’s awesome."

With Gomez's recent success with 13 Reasons Why, we'd be very excited to see what she and Petra would come up with. Only time will tell!